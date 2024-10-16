First Warning Forecast: Sweater weather followed by a weekend warm up

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A few showers are possible early Thursday, especially along the Outer Banks. It will be a bit breezy and cool, with highs topping out in the upper 50s to near 60. It's definitely sweater weather!

If you're not a fan of the cooler weather, don't worry! Temperatures will start to rebound by the end of the workweek. However, before we feel the rebound, we will have to deal with a chilly start to the day. Patchy frost will be possible early Friday morning for our inland communities. After the chilly start, we'll warm to the mid-60s.

The weekend will continue to trend warmer. Expect plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 70s both days.

Even warmer weather will kick off the workweek, with highs warming to the low and mid-70s.

The sunshine will stick around for Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures warming even further to highs in the mid and upper 70s.

