First Warning Forecast: Tracking another big warmup on the way

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Warming up today with highs in the low 70s. Expect plenty of sunshine.

Not quite as cool overnight. Temperatures will cool to the mid 50s.

Even warmer on Wednesday. Temperatures will soar to the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Halloween is shaping up to be a warm one! Highs will top out around 80 degrees. It will be sunny, dry and breezy. Temperatures will drop into the 70s just in time for trick-or-treaters.

Another warm day to end the work week with highs near 80. Keeping a slight chance for a shower as a cold front approaches. Otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy.

A big drop in temperatures heading into the weekend. Saturday highs will reach the low 60s and then on Sunday warm to the upper 60s. Don't forget to set your clocks back one hour before you head to bed on Saturday. Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday.

Temperatures will start trending warmer again to kick off the work week. Expect highs in the low 70s.

