First Warning Forecast: Tracking the remnants of Isaias, severe threat

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will start off cloudy with light rain showers developing throughout the morning. By the afternoon on and off light rain is expected. Around a quarter inch of rain is expected today. High temperatures will reach the mid 70s, with winds out of the NE at 10-15 mph. Some nuisance tidal flooding is possible this evening, around 10 PM. Tonight, pockets of heavier rain will develop after midnight, with isolated severe storms possible on the Outer Banks.

Sunday will feature downpours throughout the morning with isolated severe storms possible early. Tidal flooding is likely during the morning in vulnerable areas, with minor flooding expected around 10 am. Severe storms will become more prevalent after midday, with the greatest risk for tornadoes coming during the afternoon. The severe threat will end after 6 PM once drier air starts to fill in and showers taper off overnight. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s by the afternoon, with winds out of the ENE at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Heavy rain will result in 1 to 1.5 inches of rain, with locally heavier amounts possible.

On Monday we'll see drier conditions with a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower or patchy drizzle is possible, with a 20% chance of rain. There is no threat for severe weather and high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be lighter, out of the E at 5-15 mph. Tuesday will feature warmer conditions, with high temperatures getting up into the low 80s. We'll see mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.

On Wednesday a cold front will move through, though it won't bring much rain. Temperatures will drop into the low 70s Thursday and Friday with mainly dry conditions expected through Friday.

TROPICS:

Post-tropical cyclone Isaias has moved inland and undergone its extra-tropical transition into a standard low-pressure system. Other than Isaias, the Atlantic is quiet.

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