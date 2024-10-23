First Warning Forecast: Tracking two cooldowns on the way

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A cold front will today. Temperatures will once again warm to the upper 70s. We may see a few more clouds and perhaps a few sprinkles. For the most part, though, it will be dry and warm.

Thursday will be dry and cooler with highs falling into the upper 60s. It will be breezy with wind gusts up to 30 mph possible.

The 60s will continue to end the work week, with sunshine prevailing.

The weekend will have a mix of temperatures, but both days are looking dry. Saturday will be the warmer day with highs in the mid 70s. Cooler behind a cold front on Sunday, with highs in the low 60s.

Dry weather and sunny skies will kick off the work week, with highs in the mid 60s.

