First Warning Forecast: Patchy fog and clouds to kick off Saint Patrick's Day

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast:

Areas of dense fog will be possible tonight and into Wednesday morning. Expect lows to stay steady in the 40s.

We'll start our Wednesday with areas of fog and temperatures in the 40s. Temperatures will be 10 degrees warmer than Tuesday and in the mid and upper 50s for St. Patrick's Day. It will still be cloudy, but rain chances will be much lower.

Our eyes turn to Thursday as a complex system moves into the area. Showers to start the day with the threat of strong to severe storms by the late afternoon and evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has most of our Virginia viewing area in a level 2 for severe weather, which means scattered severe storms are possible. Northeast North Carolina is under a level 3, which is pretty rare for our area. The biggest threats will be damaging wind gusts, large hail and tornadoes. We will definitely be keeping a close eye on the forecast. It will be mild throughout the day with highs in the upper 60s. A few 70s will be possible.

Winds will ramp up for the end of the week with gusts to 30+ mph possible. Showers will continue on Friday with highs in the mid 50s.

Spring arrives on Saturday at 5:37 AM EDT, but it won't feel like it. Highs will only warm to the upper 40s and low 50s under partly cloudy skies. It will also be on the breezy side with a cold northerly wind.

More sunshine should break out for Sunday with highs in the mid 50s.

A warming trend begins on Monday with highs near 60 and then to the mid 60s on Tuesday. Looks like we should remain dry and sunny.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

