First Warning Forecast: Warmer with showers later this week

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This evening temperatures won't drop off too much, with temperatures falling into the upper 30s this evening and overnight lows expected to only reach the low to mid 30s. We'll see clear skies this evening followed by overcast skies arriving late.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy to start with a 20% chance of a stray shower possible in the morning. We'll see breezy conditions out of the SW at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 25 mph. Temperatures will be warmer on Wednesday, with high temperatures reaching the mid 50s to around 60 by the afternoon. We'll see some partial clearing by the afternoon as well, with some sunshine expected to end the day. Overnight temperatures will only drop into the 40s with mostly cloudy skies expected.

Thursday will be a soggy day with cloudy skies and showers developing during the morning followed by periods of rain during the afternoon. Around an inch of rain is expected. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s, with winds out of the S at 5-15 mph. Friday will be mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, tapering off in the afternoon. It will be cooler on Friday, with high temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 with winds out of the NE at 10-15 mph.

This weekend looks to be a nice one, with partly cloudy skies expected on Saturday. A stray shower is possible Saturday on the Outer Banks, but most will stay dry. Sunday will be partly cloudy as well. High temperatures both days this weekend will be in the mid to upper 50s.

