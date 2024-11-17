First Warning Forecast: Warming up and then cooling down in a big way

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A bit milder today and not as breezy. Highs will top out in the mid 60s. A few clouds will build in as the day progresses.

One of the warmest days of the week will be Monday. Highs will soar to 70 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

More clouds will build in on Tuesday. Expect highs in the upper 60s. A spotty shower is possible late.

A storm system will move in on Wednesday and Thursday bringing our next chance for showers. Scattered showers will be possible on Wednesday. As of now, looks like most of the wet weather should be out of here by Thursday Morning. Highs on Wednesday will be right around 70 degrees. We will see a big change on Thursday as temperatures plummet to the mid 50s.

Expect blustery and cold conditions to end the work week and into the weekend. This will more than likely be some of the coldest air we have felt so far this season.

