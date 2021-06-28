Tropical development possible near South Carolina/Georgia border

In the Atlantic, there are two areas being watched for potential tropical development. One in the eastern Atlantic Ocean and one close to the east coast. The one we are keeping an eye on is an area of low pressure 425 miles east-southeast of Savannah, GA. The shower and thunderstorm activity Sunday night looks less organized from Sunday afternoon, but it is expected to become more organized again as it moves over the warm Gulf Stream waters Monday morning. It is moving west-northwest at 15-20 MPH. This area of low pressure could become a tropical depression or tropical storm before it moves onshore near the Georgia/South Carolina border Monday evening.

There is a 50% chance of formation over the next 48 hours.

Locally, we shouldn't see any impacts from this system as the rain looks to stay to our south. At most, northeastern North Carolina may see a few seabreeze showers as this system moves onshore late Monday.