Tropical development possible off the coast of North Carolina

An area of low pressure located about 90 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, is currently non-tropical, but could develop into a tropical cyclone later today. The National Hurricane Center issued a special tropical weather outlook due to the strengthening of this system. According to satellite and radar data, showers and thunderstorms have become more concentrated near the center of the low pressure system early Monday morning. The latest update shows the system is gaining more tropical characteristics.

If this pattern continues and the system strengthens, a tropical depression or tropical storm could form later today. It will be a short-lived storm as it continues off to the northeast away from the United States. The system will then move over the colder water south of Nova Scotia on Wednesday. This will inhibit any further development. Over the next 2 days there is a 70 percent chance of tropical cyclone formation and a 70 percent chance over the next 5 days.

Bill is the next name in line on the 2021 list of Atlantic Tropical Cyclone names. Not expecting any impacts to North Carolina or Virginia.

Another area of low pressure located over the Bay of Campeche could develop into a tropical system over the next few days. The system is slowly moving northward and has a 20 percent chance of formation over the next 2 days and a 60 percent chance over the next 5 days. Regardless of development, heavy rain will still be possible over Central America and southern Mexico.