Tropical Storm Henri develops southeast of Bermuda

As of 5 PM, Tropical Storm Henri (pronounced ahn-REE) has developed about 145 miles southeast of Bermuda.

A slow clockwise turn toward the southwest and then toward the west is expected during the next day or two. On the forecast track, the center of Henri should pass well to the south of Bermuda late Tuesday or Tuesday night.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, August 16:

Location: 31 N 62.9 W

Moving: SSW at 7 mph

Min pressure: 1010 mb

Max sustained winds: 40 mph

Interactive Hurricane Tracker | Interactive Radar | Latest Forecast | Warnings

