Virginia Task Force 2 members to aid in response to Hurricane Debby

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Members of Virginia Task Force 2 (VA-TF2) USAR are scheduled to leave Hampton Roads Monday morning. They'll be heading south to aid in the response to Hurricane Debby.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department said they'll leave around 7 a.m. Monday and will be staging in Columbia, South Carolina, by the afternoon.

In addition, eight members of the incident support team left Sunday morning, heading for Macon, Georgia. There, they'll assist FEMA as needed.

The task force was called to Florida last year to support relief efforts following Tropical Storm Idalia.