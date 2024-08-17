Weekend Powwow in Suffolk celebrates Native American culture

SUFFOLK, Va — This weekend, the city of Suffolk is celebrating Native American culture and hosting their annual Nansemond Indian Nation Powwow.

For 36 years, this celebration has proudly represented the past, present, and future of the Nansemond nation with traditional music, attire, arts, and dances.

Environmental, educational, and healthcare associations are also set up to help the community thrive.

Nikki Bass says that it's a great experience seeing multiple generations come together to learn about the culture. Bass says the educational part of it doesn't need to end once the Powwow is over.

"I would encourage everyone to come visit us after the pow wow we frequently host community events to plant trees to plant oysters to learn traditional life ways," said Bass. "Join us this weekend but also join us throughout the year for the times that we put out announcements to connect with everyone,"

The Powwow continues Sunday morning from 10 am - 5pm. Grand entry kicks off at 1 in the afternoon.