Newport News kicks off 2nd year of it's Youth Career Program

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Youth Career Program (YCP) is back for another year, offering valuable work experiences to local youth and providing businesses with a unique opportunity to support the next generation of professionals.

The program, designed for Newport News residents ages 16–24, invites both returning and new businesses to become work-sites and help mentor and guide youth into the workforce.

This is all apart of the city's $500 million youth initiative program introduced last year to combat youth unemployment and provide safe spaces. News 3's Kelsey Jones caught up with a high school senior at Denbigh High who went through this program.

"At first I wasn't going to go to college but now I do" said Sherrod Morant, former participant with the YCP.

Watch previous coverage: Newport News mayor announces $500M towards initiative to help youth

Morant says he has the Youth Career Program to thank for that. The high school senior needed a little nudge from his mom to join the program initially, but he says it's one of the best decisions he's made in awhile.

In the program, Morant says he got hands on skills on how to manage a potential business while learning key marketing strategies. He used these skills to start his own clothing line.

"When you look at Newport News you think about the public school system. When you think about what our youth holds, we have amazing young people," Mayor Phillip Jones said.

Watch related coverage: Scholarship program introduces students to law enforcement careers

Morant says the program gave him the desire to learn, make a better commitment for himself, and teach him time management skills.

April 17th the Youth Career Program is hosting a career, arts and wellness fair. It's 10am to noon for high school students and it's open to the public from 2 to 5pm.

Youth Career Program

How can you get involved?



For Youth: If you're between the ages of 16–24 and are a Newport News resident, don’t miss the chance to apply! This is an opportunity to earn, learn, and grow in a professional environment. The program is designed to provide valuable mentorship and work experience that will prepare you for future career success.



For Businesses: Local businesses are invited to partner with the YCP and offer worksites for participants. By joining, you’ll not only help shape the future of Newport News' workforce, but you’ll also get the chance to recruit and nurture local talent for your organization.

Where do I sign up?

To apply as a youth participant or to learn more about becoming a partner business, click here. The application period closes on May 1.