Newport News mayor announces $500M towards initiative to help youth

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Empowering local children: that's the goal Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones is working towards.

Mayor Jones is declaring this year "the year of the youth." He says he plans to focus on empowering youth through a plan called the Newport News Youth T.H.R.I.V.E. Initiative.

"The center of gravity of Newport News is our youth and I believe strongly in the power of youth engagement,” said Jones. “They are crucial in fostering a vibrant and thriving community and represent the future of our city. I am proud that the city council and our community partners have joined with me in securing this unprecedented funding to ensure that the youth of this city have the resources and opportunities to be successful in a 21st century workforce and in life.”

Jones says the program is his commitment to providing support and programs for families in the city. The program will give them the tools for success, while also having community partnerships, he says.

The initiative is also in response to gun violence involving kids to help combat crime in the city.

Additionally, over $500 million has been allocated for similar programs in Newport News' Fiscal Year 2025 Operating and Capital Budgets, according to the city.

Jones also announced the Summer Youth Career Program (YCP), which offers opportunities for both youth and young adults in the city. Through career exploration and practical experience, YCP aims to equip individuals ages 16-24 with essential workplace skills and leadership growth.

"When you look at Newport News, you think about the public school system. When you think about what our youth holds, we have amazing young people," said Mayor Phillip Jones. "We have to invest in them because, ultimately, they're the future councilwoman, mayor, CEO, teacher and principal."

Jones says the T.H.R.I.V.E. initiative is built on the following three pillars:

