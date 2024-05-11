Portsmouth offers free summer camp to 400 kids

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The city of Portsmouth wants more kids to have a safe summer break. City council approved funding to offer summer camp for free.

News 3 caught up with Portsmouth parents at a city park to find out more about what they want in the way of recreational opportunities.

Most said recreational opportunities are needed.

"Oh 100%, especially as it gets hotter outside," said Portsmouth parent Victoria Nissen.

Others hope kid-friendly activities become more available.

"I think it's gotten better since I was a kid," said Portsmouth parent David Jones. "You got the nice parks, you got the skate parks out there in Cradock, stuff like that that's actually an opportunity instead of just skating around and doing stuff you're not supposed to. You know what I mean, it gives them something to do but I feel like it should be more. You know what I mean? It could always be more. More opportunities for them to have fun and enjoy themselves without the dangerous environment that we live in."

This summer there's a new free option for fun. Portsmouth City Council approved $115,000 to offer free entry to the Summer RAYS program for a total of 400 kids between ages 5 and 17. Those who already paid are getting refunds, but it could take several weeks.

"They're going to feed our children, but they're going to teach them things like conflict mediation, they're going to have different programs, of course sports are going to be a part of it, they're going to learn STEM," explained Portsmouth councilman De'Andre Barnes who led the initiative.

Barnes hopes giving kids something to do during the hottest months—when city officials say crime rates are typically at a peak—will set the city up for success.

"I thought this would help families because one of the things that's a part of crime is poverty," said Barnes. "Giving parents the opportunity to participate in something they may not have the money for gives everybody the opportunity and helps us with our crime, but it also gives our children something to do so they can stay out of trouble. I always say when a kid goes to jail, or when a kid gets shot, or when a kid gets in trouble in general, the issue didn't start there, it started [before]. This could help prevent them from choosing that lifestyle."

Parents told us that resources for children sound like a good thing for the city to invest in.

"It's just it has such a reputation and it's really hard for people to look past that and be like, oh it actually has so much to offer," said Nissen about the city.

The Summer RAYS Program is full for kids between 5 and 12, but there are still openings for teens. Children must be registered. For more information click here.

The camp runs between June and August.