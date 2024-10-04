Program to grow businesses in Hampton neighborhood reaches final stages

A year-long program to help grow five businesses in Hampton's Phoebus neighborhood is reaching its final stages.

Last year, Retail Alliance — a Norfolk organization dedicated to supporting the growth of local businesses — won a $100,000 state grant and used the money to start a pilot program in the historic Phoebus neighborhood.

The organization joined with Phoebus Partnership to select five local shops, which would then spend several months working directly with consultants on everything from branding to storefront improvements to websites and social media. The hope was to help businesses reach more customers and improve customer experience, leading to an increase in revenues.

The five businesses selected for the program in March were Sly Clyde Ciderworks, Palace Jewelers, See Which Books, Art Central Gallery and Happy Hempo, which was later replaced by Firehouse Coffee 1881 at Fort Monroe.

After months of meetings, this week, Retail Alliance began presenting selected businesses with final recommendations on short-term improvements, which micro-grants of $3,000-5,000 will help fund.

Amelia Maccubbin, the taproom manager for Sly Clyde, says the support from Retail Alliance and the consultants has been helpful.

“Just something as little as merchandising. Our logo is wonderful and goes places, but just as far as how we have our cans set up in the taproom to the first things you see when you walk in the front door of the taproom. We think it looks great, but we see it every day," she told News 3.

Jenny Crittenden, President and CEO of Retail Alliance, says Sly Clyde — which is also in grocery stores around Hampton Roads — could specifically benefit from revamping its website and changing how its merchandise is presented in the taproom.

She also tells News 3 that AI technology is helping identify potential partners for the businesses in the program.

“It dives in at the store level and allows us to be able to see visits at the store level, (including) where people are coming from, where they’re going to..which allows to also then recommend cross-marketing opportunities between businesses," said Crittenden.

And that could lead to longer-term opportunities. Maccubbin says Sly Clyde is currently working to expand the extensive seating already available in its outdoor space, with covered seating.

According to Crittenden, the hope is to expand the pilot program into another neighborhood and is hoping to hear from neighborhoods that are interested in partnering.