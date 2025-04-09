The Waverly Two: Finally free as fight for full exoneration continues

In a poignant moment, Ferrone Claiborne, one of the two men known as "The Waverly Two," was released from prison Tuesday near Petersburg, bringing an end to his nearly 30-year incarceration.

Claiborne and Terence Richardson were serving a life sentence for the 1998 murder of Waverly police officer Allen Gibson, despite a jury finding them not guilty of the crime.

The relief comes as a result of clemency granted by former President Joe Biden in his final days in office.

A flood of emotions marked Claiborne’s release. Cheers and hugs filled the air as family and friends welcomed him back into society, a moment nearly 30 years in the making.

Richardson, who experienced a similar emotional reunion last month, spoke to News 3’s Erika Craven about their journey.

"So knowing we was innocent really was our drive right there to find some way to get this story out because we need closure and Officer Gibson's family needs closure," Richardson said.

It all started back in April 1998, when Officer Allen Gibson was shot and killed in a rural area of Sussex County while investigating a drug deal. Claiborne and Richardson were accused and, facing the death penalty, took plea deals. Despite the jury finding them not guilty of Gibson’s murder, a judge sentenced them to life in prison.

Known as "The Waverly Two," Claiborne and Richardson's case garnered significant attention. Support for their claims was bolstered by questions over the evidence and the identification of a potentially overlooked suspect.

Their fight for justice ultimately led to Biden's clemency decision.

Attorney Jarrett Adams, who represents Claiborne and Richardson, acknowledges the lengthy road to recovery for his clients.

“There’s a lot of healing that is taking place right now,” Adams said. “You’re happy that you're home, that the journey of being in prison is over, but you realize how much is lost when you go to hug family members that were born while you were in prison.”

Adjusting to life outside of prison will be a complex process, Adams told News 3's Jay Greene.

"We're going to help with things like learning the computer, how to work a cell phone, but more importantly, we're going to give him the space he needs to heal before we start to implement those reintegration strategies,” he added.

Despite their release, both men continue to fight for full exoneration.

Officer Gibson's family remains firm in their belief that Claiborne and Richardson are responsible for his death. They have expressed their anger and dissatisfaction over Biden's decision to grant clemency.

The journey toward healing and complete justice for both men and the victims involved is far from over. If you would like to read the complete court filings in the case you can find them on the Life After Justice website.