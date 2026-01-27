Trump says Iran wants talks as US carrier group deploys to the region

The full extent of the Iranian regime's crackdown on protesters is still coming to light. Thousands, if not tens of thousands of people have been massacred using chemical and military-grade weapons.

As the bodies are counted, the threat of American intervention looms.

President Donald Trump has increased military presence near Iran, deploying a US aircraft carrier and several warships into the region.

The Iranian regime posted a large mural in Tehran's Revolution Square depicting a warship and fighter jets, with stripes similar to those on the American flag rendered as blood in the water. The mural bears a message: "If you sow the wind, you will reap the whirlwind."

RELATED NEWS | Iranian state TV issues first official death toll from recent protests, saying 3,117 were killed

Despite the internet blackout, Iranians have seen the devastation on the streets themselves. Many are asking the American government to intervene.

"They know that this regime is going to kill them," said researcher and activist Khosro Isfahani. "It's going to crush their lives. Their fear is that help is not coming. That's what every Iranian that I have talked with is asking me. Where is the help?"

Meanwhile, the Trump administration reportedly deported several Iranians Sunday. Two gay men who were denied their asylum claims and set to be sent back on that flight Sunday are being quarantined due to a measles outbreak at their detention facility.

Homosexuality is punishable by death in Iran. The White House told Scripps News in part "the administration remains committed to using all lawful options to carry out the largest mass deportation operation of criminal illegal aliens in history."

The White House did not respond to our questions about whether those on the plane were linked to the regime or whether they were immigrants, or whether they will reconsider those two men's claims.