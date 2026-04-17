OBX celebrates America's 250th with historic Dare A250 Faire on Saturday

MANTEO, N.C. — It's no secret the amount of American history right here on the Outer Banks. On Saturday, one of our area's biggest celebrations of our country's 250 years will be right here in downtown Manteo, bringing celebration and history together.

"This island was settled by England in 1587 as the first European colony in the new world. It's going to be great to have the faire right here at the birthplace of America," said Geno Seay, co-owner of Lost Colony Tavern.

The patriotic spirit is alive and well in downtown Manteo as local organizers of the Dare A250 Faire are putting the finishing touches on what promises to be an incredible community celebration this Saturday.

"One thing I know about the Outer Banks is it is very much about community, and the community has done a remarkable job to come together, all different aspects, to really celebrate America's anniversary and also the rich history of Dare County," said Carl Curnutte, co-chair of the Dare A250 Faire Committee.

The Dare A250 Faire Committee has spent the last year working hard to bring this special event to downtown Manteo, featuring the perfect blend of celebration and local history education.

"Lots of vendors, arts and crafts vendors, along with community nonprofits who are so important to our community. We have entertainment on two stages," said Dorothy Hester, co-chair of the Dare A250 Faire Committee.

"We have historical characters. We have we have street performers that are doing art, walking on stilts, juggling," said Curnutte.

There will also be contests that people visiting the free downtown event can enter by showing their patriotic spirit: most patriotic outfit, best dog, best couple, best individual and best decorated boat, just to name a few.

"They'll learn about our community, all the partners that help make it what it is. They'll also learn about the history we have, Chicamacomico Life Saving Station will be here, The Pea Island Preservation Society will be here, the Outer Banks History Center," said Hester.

After enjoying all the downtown festivities with family and neighbors, the celebration continues with a free, now sold-out concert featuring live music, wrapping up with a special performance at Roanoke Island Festival Park.

"We'll have a jazz group that'll be performing Dixieland. Then we have Earth, Wind and Fire cover band, the Ray Howard Band that is performing, High energy, incredible show. Then we are going to end with a celebration, it is supported with a 40-voice chorus that is all made up of citizens of Dare County and a whole musical ensemble that will be performing instrumental behind the backdrop. We're also giving away 3,500 American flags, so hopefully the audience will really feel the patriotism and really celebrate what's important about this," said Curnutte.

Local organizers are thrilled to bring this celebration to the community and hope every neighbor who attends walks away feeling proud.

"That's what we want to take away. They want to take away that they have pride in America, they have pride in Dare County, and they have pride in the community in which they live," said Curnutte.

Everything kicks off in downtown Manteo at 11 a.m. Saturday. The parking and road closure information can be found here. For a full schedule of events for the faire and more information about Dare A250, head to this website here.