Va. Beach mayor says he plans to reach out to Pharrell in hopes of SITW returning as he reflects on College Beach Weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.— It's been a highly talked about weekend for a while in Hampton Roads. College Beach Weekend has now come to a close for this year.

News 3 caught up with some businesses and students reflecting on this weekend.

Sunday was quiet but there was a heavy police presence Friday and Saturday night patrolling the area. Some students said although they've seen bigger crowds in previous years, they still had fun.

Elijah Larry traveled from Maryland to Virginia Beach to experience college beach weekend. Easily impressed by the turnout, he said he will return to the oceanfront.

"It was nice relaxing vibes, I like it out here" said Larry.

However this year's college beach weekend is a lot less crowded compared to the events of year's past.

"I've seen a crowd out here so big you can barely walk, like the streets flooded all of that" said one NSU student.

We caught up with one business on the oceanfront who says they were expecting to see way more people.

Victoria Brunner, Employee at Ocean House said "I was born and raised here all my life, and this the first time I've ever seen it so dead out here."

Brunner hopes next year will be better for business, but just right across the street another business said they saw an uptick in customers this weekend.

Chris Conrad, Emloyee at Topline Eyewear said "It's been pretty good for me, busyness has been up though but it's definitely better then last year."

With safety being at the forefront of many minds, students said they do appreciate the heavy police presence at the beach Friday and Saturday night.

"I saw a car accident and everything but other than that it was a pretty chill weekend" said one student.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer tells News 3 he's already gearing up for next year.

"Part of our plans for the future is to make sure we have more events and activities especially for youth to come and give them things to do, and make sure they keep on coming back" said Dyer.

That includes reaching out to Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams to bring the "Something in the Water" festival back to the resort city.

"It's time now for me to extend the olive branch and get together with Pharrell and bring him back to his home and capture that feeling of positivity that we had" said Dyer.

There's also been some buzz about something in the water being moved to Washington D.C. Although there hasn't been an official announcement from Pharrell. As Dyer spoke with News3 he said he heard the news of the festival being moved to D.C. When it was here in Virginia Beach it brought a lot of tourists and money to the city and he's hoping to get that back.

