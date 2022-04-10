Heavy police presence at Oceanfront during calmer College Beach Weekend; local businesses surprised to see smaller crowds

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - There's a heavy police presence at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Saturday to ensure safety during College Beach Weekend. Several police officers are out patrolling the area on foot and on bicycles.

This year's College Beach Weekend is a lot less crowded compared to the events of years' past. Other than the chaotic scene of a deadly crash outside The Bunker's Brewpub Friday night, it's been a quiet weekend.

Businesses along the Oceanfront say were expecting to see more people.

"We definitely were [expecting to see larger crowds], but due to weather, we were just happy have any of the business," Ashley Vestal, the general manager of Dough Boys Pizza on 24th Street, said.

Vestal says she’s seen a few college students out and about.

"Especially last night. We had some kids from Chapel Hill and North Carolina," Vestel said.

Despite the cold weather, college students say they will be partying throughout the weekend.

"It’s really dry here this weekend, but we’re still lit regardless. It really is cold. I’m shivering. It’s a little chilly," a group of college students said.

There will be free live entertainment throughout the weekend. Police say they'll continue to monitor the Oceanfront throughout the night and Saturday.