Driver dies after crashing into Peabody's Nightclub in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A driver has died after crashing their vehicle into Peabody's Nightclub at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Friday night.

At approximately 10:58 p.m. while on routine patrol, a Virginia State Police trooper saw a Toyota sedan speed by his marked unit in the eastbound lanes of I-264 at First Colonial Road. The vehicle was clocked going more than 100 mph. The trooper tried to stop the driver.

As the driver approached the Oceanfront, passing Parks Avenue, the trooper deactivated his emergency equipment, but the driver continued east towards Pacific Avenue.

As the driver approached stopped traffic at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and 21st Street, the driver sideswiped several vehicles and then continued to crash into Peabody's Night Club, located on the corner of the intersection.

The vehicle caught fire, and the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, died upon impact.

Three Virginia Beach Police officers tried to rescue the driver after the crash; the officers suffered smoke inhalation.

Two pedestrians were hit by flying debris. One was taken to the hospital, and the other refused treatment.

The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction team has been called to the scene to assist in the investigation.

There is no further information to provide at this time.

Authorities are in the process of identifying the driver and notifying their next of kin.

