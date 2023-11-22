Chesapeake Mayor Rick West reflects on Walmart mass shooting 1 year later

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The mass shooting at Chesapeake Walmart store #1841 didn’t just affect people that worked there, or even just people living in Chesapeake.

It hurt the entire Hampton Roads area, and we have all grieved with them and prayed with them as they’ve worked on their healing journey.

It’s why people from all over, including local city leaders have made sure they have been as supportive as they can.

“We remember what happened here, whether we're on these grounds, or if I'm giving a speech about mental health needs or gun control or anything associated with the cause of this horrible, horrible incident,” said City of Chesapeake Mayor, Rick West.

I met Mayor West in front of the Walmart that was the site of a tragic mass shooting a year ago.

“It'll bring back a lot of different feelings, some sad memories,” West told me. “But I'm just encouraging everyone to continue to look ahead.”

And even though it was a year ago, the community is still grieving.

I asked him how this last year has been for everyone in Chesapeake since this mass shooting took place.

“Chesapeake really and truly is a city built upon faith. And I think that our faith is what keeps us strong,” he told me. “I think it's our faith that keeps us looking for a brighter day. And I think it's our faith that just comforts us in times when we need it.

The impacts of last year’s incident producing ripple effects extending way beyond the city of Chesapeake.

“When one of us suffers, all of us suffer,” said West.

It’s why at a luncheon Monday, other local city leaders promised their continued dedication to helping find ways through this together.

“This is community folks,” said Mayor Shannon Glover from the City of Portsmouth. “And we will not solve any problem that we are faced with unless we all work together collaboratively forward.”

“Violence respects no boundary,” said Mayor Bobby Dyer from Virginia Beach. “We have to move forward unified and solidify that we are going to pursue a solution.”

The city leaders stress the importance of working together towards solutions against gun violence and mental health issues.

WTKR Victims of the Walmart mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia: Brian Pendleton, Kellie Pyle, Lorenzo Gamble, Randy Blevins, Tyneka Johnson, and Fernando Chavez-Barron.

“Persons that are living with mental health or behavioral problems, they live in silence,” said Mayor Alexander, City of Norfolk. "They don’t talk about it. And it leads to domestic violence, it leads to abuse, and death.”

“We're going to get there; we're going to be the family that we were,”

I asked Mayor West if they have any plans to do anything differently, or that they will continue to do going forward.

“Never forget, never let this incident leave your memory, because it will remind you that it is possible anytime anyplace, we need to be aware we need to be alert,” he said, telling me the event has changed his outlook for life on safety in public places.

Mayor West told me even though this has been such a heartbreaking event that has marked the city’s history, it has underscored their resilience as they continue working on moving forward.

“We're not dwelling on it. We have to move on,” he told me. “And as horrible as it was, life has to move on. And we have to look for sunnier days.”

Mayor Rick West told me that he went to all the victims’ funerals and really felt the pain of each of the families and how it affected them differently.

He also told me what he thought of the absence of names on the memorial out at the Walmart where this tragedy took place:

“I think if it's possible, and everybody's on board with it, I think it would be a great addition.”

