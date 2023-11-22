Wednesday marks 1 year since deadly Chesapeake Walmart shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Wednesday marks one year since the Chesapeake Walmart shooting that left six people and the shooter dead.

Around 10:12 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2022, police were called about an active shooter situation at the Sam's Circle Walmart. When officers arrived they found multiple people injured and dead.

News TIMELINE: Moments leading up to Chesapeake Walmart reopening Heather Eckstine

Police say an employee at the store, open fired in a break room, killing six people, before turning the gun on himself.

