Wednesday marks 1 year since deadly Chesapeake Walmart shooting

First on the scene: Chesapeake officer recounts Walmart mass shooting response
Posted at 11:30 PM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 06:17:22-05

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Wednesday marks one year since the Chesapeake Walmart shooting that left six people and the shooter dead.

Around 10:12 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2022, police were called about an active shooter situation at the Sam's Circle Walmart. When officers arrived they found multiple people injured and dead.

Walmart Mass Shooting

News

TIMELINE: Moments leading up to Chesapeake Walmart reopening

Heather Eckstine
4:59 PM, Apr 17, 2023

Police say an employee at the store, open fired in a break room, killing six people, before turning the gun on himself.

News 3 has reported on the shooting, and its effects, throughout the year:

flag-flipped.jpg

News

Governor orders flags be half-staff on Chesapeake Walmart shooting anniversary

Sammi Bilitz
6:42 PM, Nov 21, 2023
Walmart Mass Shooting

News

Of lawsuits filed after Chesapeake Walmart shooting, only 2 remain active

Brendan Ponton
12:19 PM, Nov 21, 2023
Walmart featured image

Investigations

Mother of Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting victim remembers son

Jessica Larché
6:00 AM, Nov 20, 2023
briana tyler and chesapeake walmart in court nov 8 2023.jpg

News

Chesapeake judge hears arguments in Walmart v. 2022 shooting survivor

Angela Bohon
5:40 PM, Nov 08, 2023
Crosses Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart

News

Ex-Walmart employee sues corp., claims negligence before Chesapeake shooting

Sammi Bilitz
5:27 PM, Sep 27, 2023
News 3 Everyday Hero

WATCH: Chesapeake officer assists customer during Walmart shooting

Kurt Williams
4:48 PM, May 16, 2023
Walmart Mass Shooting

News

Lawsuit filed by Chesapeake Walmart employee moving forward for now

Jessica Larché
12:05 PM, Apr 26, 2023
News

Chesapeake Walmart shooting survivor claims shooting was personal attack

Brendan Ponton
11:19 AM, May 30, 2023
image00012.jpeg

News

Mom of Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting victim weighs in on store's memorial

Pari Cruz
1:41 PM, Apr 19, 2023
chesapeake walmart to reopen.jpg

News

How Walmart's reopening will impact Chesapeake’s economy

Angela Bohon
6:30 PM, Apr 18, 2023
Chesapeake Walmart reopens 5 months after 6 killed in mass shooting

News

Jay Greene
5:22 AM, Apr 19, 2023
Randall Blevins.jpg

News

Wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of Chesapeake Walmart shooting victim

Web Staff
5:38 PM, Jan 30, 2023
Jessie Wilczewski

News

Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting survivor: "It was like time stood still"

Angela Bohon
7:22 PM, Nov 28, 2022
Walmart Mass Shooting

News

Second lawsuit filed against Walmart after mass shooting

Jessica Larché
7:21 AM, Dec 06, 2022
Walmart Mass Shooting

News

$50M lawsuit filed against Walmart after Chesapeake mass shooting

Web Staff
11:55 AM, Nov 29, 2022

News

Chesapeake Walmart shooting victims range in age from 16 to 70

Jay Greene
5:29 PM, Nov 23, 2022
vlcsnap-2022-11-28-23h43m25s198.png

News

At vigil, Chesapeake mayor says mass shooting is city's darkest hour

Leondra Head
5:59 PM, Nov 28, 2022
APTOPIX Walmart Mass Shooting

News

6 dead, plus shooter following Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting; 7 hurt

Jay Greene
11:02 PM, Nov 22, 2022

