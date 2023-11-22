Wednesday marks 1 year since deadly Chesapeake Walmart shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Wednesday marks one year since the Chesapeake Walmart shooting that left six people and the shooter dead.
Around 10:12 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2022, police were called about an active shooter situation at the Sam's Circle Walmart. When officers arrived they found multiple people injured and dead.
News
TIMELINE: Moments leading up to Chesapeake Walmart reopening
4:59 PM, Apr 17, 2023
Police say an employee at the store, open fired in a break room, killing six people, before turning the gun on himself.
News 3 has reported on the shooting, and its effects, throughout the year:
News
Governor orders flags be half-staff on Chesapeake Walmart shooting anniversary
6:42 PM, Nov 21, 2023
News
Of lawsuits filed after Chesapeake Walmart shooting, only 2 remain active
12:19 PM, Nov 21, 2023
Investigations
Mother of Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting victim remembers son
6:00 AM, Nov 20, 2023
News
Chesapeake judge hears arguments in Walmart v. 2022 shooting survivor
5:40 PM, Nov 08, 2023
News
Ex-Walmart employee sues corp., claims negligence before Chesapeake shooting
5:27 PM, Sep 27, 2023
News 3 Everyday Hero
WATCH: Chesapeake officer assists customer during Walmart shooting
4:48 PM, May 16, 2023
News
Lawsuit filed by Chesapeake Walmart employee moving forward for now
12:05 PM, Apr 26, 2023
News
Chesapeake Walmart shooting survivor claims shooting was personal attack
11:19 AM, May 30, 2023
News
Mom of Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting victim weighs in on store's memorial
1:41 PM, Apr 19, 2023
News
How Walmart's reopening will impact Chesapeake’s economy
6:30 PM, Apr 18, 2023
News
Chesapeake Walmart reopens 5 months after 6 killed in mass shooting
5:22 AM, Apr 19, 2023
News
Wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of Chesapeake Walmart shooting victim
5:38 PM, Jan 30, 2023
News
Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting survivor: "It was like time stood still"
7:22 PM, Nov 28, 2022
News
Second lawsuit filed against Walmart after mass shooting
7:21 AM, Dec 06, 2022
News
$50M lawsuit filed against Walmart after Chesapeake mass shooting
11:55 AM, Nov 29, 2022
News
Chesapeake Walmart shooting victims range in age from 16 to 70
5:29 PM, Nov 23, 2022
News
At vigil, Chesapeake mayor says mass shooting is city's darkest hour
5:59 PM, Nov 28, 2022
News
6 dead, plus shooter following Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting; 7 hurt
11:02 PM, Nov 22, 2022