Employee files lawsuit against Walmart seeking $50M after mass shooting in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A lawsuit has been filed for an employee that was impacted by last week's mass shooting at the Walmart on Sam's Circle.

Six people were killed when an employee opened fire at the Walmart location before turning the gun on himself. The victims ranged in age from 16 to 70 years old. Several others were hurt.

Morgan & Morgan filed a lawsuit against Walmart on behalf of the employee.

Donya Prioleau, who had worked at the Walmart for more than a year, says she submitted a written complaint to Walmart about the killer’s behavior more than two months prior to the shooting. She alleges that Walmart acknowledged the complaint but then continued to employ him as a shift lead.

Prioleau was in the breakroom when the shooting happened.

She did not get shot but she says she allegedly witnessed her colleagues being brutally murdered as she ran out of the room and escaped.

According to the lawsuit, Prioleau alleges she was severely traumatized by being shot at and witnessing the deaths of her coworkers. The complaint states she suffered as a result of the attack, including sleeplessness, flashbacks, severe anxiety, and nightmares, as well as the ways in which Walmart was allegedly negligent in hiring and continuing to employ the shooter.

The lawsuit seeks $50 million in damages. It summarizes the shooter’s alleged pattern of disturbing behavior leading up to the shooting, including "making bizarre, rude and inappropriate comments about Prioleau’s age, gender, socioeconomic status, and appearance."

It also alleges that the shooter repeatedly made veiled threats of violence, stating that people will “remember [his] name” if he was ever fired and ominously asking employees if they had received their active shooter training.

A statement from Morgan & Morgan attorneys John Morgan and Peter Anderson follows:

“While the cruelty of murdering six defenseless people is truly unimaginable, Ms. Prioleau alleges that she and her coworkers had been concerned for months that such an incident could occur at any time. Our client alleges Walmart acknowledged her written complaint alleging harassment, but continued to employ the perpetrator. As workplace shootings and violence become horrifyingly common, employers have a responsibility to understand the warning signs and take threats seriously in order to protect their employees and customers. Our hearts are broken for the families of those who lost loved ones and for those, like Ms. Prioleau, whose lives will never be the same because of this trauma. We will work to hold Walmart accountable for failing to stop this tragedy.”

