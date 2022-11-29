Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting survivor: "It was like time stood still"

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Nearly one week after the mass shooting that left six people dead at a Walmart in Chesapeake, the City of Chesapeake held a public vigil Monday to honor and remember those who were killed.

The victims are Brian Pendleton, Kellie Pyle, Lorenzo Gamble, Randy Blevins, Tyneka Johnson, and Fernando Chavez-Barron.

Police said the investigation shows the gunman, Andre Bing, then killed himself.

One survivor faced the gunman and lived to tell her story. Jessie Wilczewski is a new mother and said she just started working at Walmart about five days before the mass shooting.

“The nightmares are awful because you’re just reliving it over, and over, and over again," she told News 3's Angela Bohon. "You know, being stuck under that table and hearing the glass break from the drink machines and the screams.”

Wilczewski described it as watching the gunman hunting. She said she’s still trying to comprehend everything including why she was spared.

“It was like time stood still and it was awful because I just wanted it to go,” said Wilczewski. “I didn’t even want it to be real.”

She said once Bing let her go, she ran outside to her car and called her mother, hysterical. Her mother was watching her son at the time.

“I came home, and I cut my clothes off, cut my clothes off my body because I was so scared I had blood and everything on me and I couldn’t touch my son until I didn’t that because I didn’t feel clean,” she said.

Wilczewski said she is seeking mental health services, provided by Walmart. She also said that, in time, she’d like to return to work but not at that location.

“You can only avoid things for so long," she said.