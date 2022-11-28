WATCH LIVE: Vigil honors Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting victims

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A public candlelight vigil is underway in Chesapeake to honor the victims of last Tuesday's mass shooting at mass shooting at the Walmart on Sam's Circle.

Off air: Web stream (only live while streaming press conferences, etc)

Six people were killed when a man opened fire at the Walmart location before turning the gun on himself. The victims ranged in age from 16 to 70 years old. Several others were hurt.

Governor Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares are expected to be in attendance.

There have been several smaller vigils happening since the tragedy. On Thanksgiving, a crowd of people gathered around a makeshift memorial in front of the Walmart where the shooting took place. People could be seen hugging and consoling each other.

