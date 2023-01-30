Watch Now
Wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of Chesapeake Walmart shooting victim

News 3
Randall Blevins, 70
Victims identified in Chesapeake Walmart shooting
Posted at 5:38 PM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 17:38:37-05

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The estate of one of the people killed in the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit suit against the company as well as the estate of the shooter.

Randall Blevins, 70, was one of six people killed on Nov. 22, 2022, when an employee began shooting inside the Walmart store on Sam's Circle in Chesapeake.

Victims of Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting

There have been three other lawsuits filed surrounding the incident, but this is the first suit to come from the estate of one of the victims.

Attorney Gregory Sandler filed the lawsuit on Jan. 23 on behalf of the estate, and it lists four charges. They include battery resulting in wrongful death; negligence resulting in wrongful death; gross negligence resulting in wrongful death; and willful and wanton negligence resulting in wrongful death.

The lawsuit also claims Walmat did not fire the shooter even though there had previous comments about his behavior.

The suit is requesting $5 million on each count listed.

News 3 has reached out to the attorney who filed the suit as well as Walmart for statements.

