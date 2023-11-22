Del. Hayes discusses gun legislation after deadly 2022 Chesapeake Walmart shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A year after the Chesapeake Walmart Mass shooting, News 3 is looking at gun legislation across the commonwealth.

Right after the shooting last year, Senator L. Louis Lucas said she thought accessing guns was too easy.

Now, Delegate Cliff Hayes said he feels that requiring a waiting period before buying guns could have potentially saved lives.

Police say that just hours before the shooting on Nov. 22, 2022, Andre Bing legally bought a nine-millimeter handgun. Bing used that gun to kill six people before turning it on himself.

Homepage Chesapeake Mayor Rick West reflects on Walmart mass shooting 1 year later Pari Cruz

“There needs to be a change in how quickly individuals can run out, get a weapon, and then return right back,” Del. Hayes said.

In the past, he's proposed legislation to require a three day waiting period to purchase a gun, but it didn't get far. However, after this years election, democrats will control both the State House and Senate when the general assembly returns to session in January.

“I believe, after talking to many of my colleagues both in the House and the Senate, that that legislation when I introduce it this session, has a good chance of passing both chambers," Del. Hayes said. "But then of course, there’s the hurdle of getting past the governor.”

News 3 reached out to Governor Youngkin's office about his stance on a waiting period for gun purchases.

He sent back a statement saying, in part, “Horrendous acts of violence have no place in our Commonwealth. During this difficult time, we must support the Chesapeake community, friends, and family forever impacted by this tragedy and I pray for their continued healing.”

News Virginia Democrats propose more bills to crack down on gun violence Brendan Ponton

Some studies show that longer waiting periods lead to fewer shootings, but the Owner of Bob's Gun Shop said there's another side to the argument.

“We deal with, on a daily basis, people who have had something happen to them the night before, " said Steve Dowdy, the owner of Bob's Gun Shop. "Their house has been broken into, or they’re truly in fear for their life where they need a firearm.”

Hayes said that he vows to keep fighting for a change, “We have got to be courageous enough to do the things that are going to be necessary for us to bring about a change in this trajectory.”