TIMELINE: Community still healing as Chesapeake Walmart where mass shooting took place reopens doors

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — On November 22, 2022 police say a team lead at the Sam's Circle Walmart opened fire on employees in a break room, killing six people before turning the gun on himself.

Just two days before Thanksgiving, the mass shooting sent shock waves through the Chesapeake and Hampton Roads communities and the nation.

We're breaking down what happened the night of the shooting and everything that's unfolded since.

Victims of the Nov. 22 mass shooting at the Walmart in Chesapeake

Tuesday, November 22, 2022

THE SHOOTING

At 10:12 p.m., Chesapeake police received a call for an active shooter at the Sam's Circle Walmart, with multiple fatalities and injuries.

The first officer arrived on scene at 10:14 p.m., and officers entered the building two minutes later at 10:16 p.m.

On arrival, they found three people, including the shooter, dead in the break room and one person dead near the front of the store. Three others were taken to a hospital where they later died.

Police said at least six were taken to local hospitals with injuries and were expected to survive.

The scene was declared safe at 11:20 p.m.

A reunification center for families was set up at the Chesapeake Conference Center.

Wednesday, November 23, 2022

ATF EN ROUTE

The ATF Washington Bureau said they were en route to Chesapeake to help the investigation.

.@ATFWashington in route to assist our partners @ChesapeakePD during this ongoing shooting investigation. pic.twitter.com/x3A1tsY3Ib — ATF Washington (@ATFWashington) November 23, 2022

PRESS CONFERENCE

Chesapeake police held a press conference at 8 a.m., detailing the timeline of what happened Tuesday night.

SHOOTER IDENTIFICATION

Police said 31-year-old Andre Bing, an employee, was the shooter. Police said it was believed he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Bing was carrying one hand gun with multiple magazines.

VICTIM IDENTIFICATION

Police identified five of the six people killed in the shooting, due to one of the victims being a minor.



Brian Pendleton of Chesapeake (38 years old)

Kellie Pyle of Chesapeake (52 years old)

Lorenzo Gamble of Chesapeake (43 years old)

Randy Blevins of Chesapeake (70 years old)

Tyneka Johnson of Portsmouth (22 years old)

16 year old male of Chesapeake (Name/picture withheld due to victim being a minor)

Thursday, November 24, 2022 - Thanksgiving

MEMORIAL IS BUILT

Six crosses were brought to the site of the shooting honoring the victims that died.

Two of the injured individuals remained in the hospital, one in "critical condition," and the other in "fair/improving" condition.

IDENTIFICATION OF MINOR KILLED

During a vigil held at the memorial, family confirmed with News 3 that the minor killed was 16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron of Chesapeake.

Friday, November 25, 2022

BING'S NOTE AND THE GUN

Chesapeake police said they discovered a note on Bing's phone, self-described as a "death note."

As the investigation has progressed, detectives conducted a forensic analysis of the suspect's phone, which was located at the scene. This note was located in the device. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/uCAvAZgYWP — City of Chesapeake (@AboutChesapeake) November 25, 2022

Police also released information on the gun Bing used, saying the 9mm handgun was bought legally the morning of the shooting.

Saturday, November 25, 2022

CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATION WRAPS

The City of Chesapeake said the city's police department's forensic unit and the FBI completed their crime scene investigation at the Walmart.

The investigation into the shooting was ongoing.

Monday, November 28, 2022

MAYOR RICK WEST SPEAKS TO NEWS 3

In an interview, Chesapeake Mayor Rick West said his team planned to apply for an emergency declaration, and planned to use the money to help the victims' families.

THE VIGIL

A candlelight vigil was held at Chesapeake City Park to honor the victims and the tragedy. Governor Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares were in attendance.

Tuesday, November 29, 2022

THE FIRST LAWSUIT

Morgan & Morgan filed a $50 million lawsuit against Walmart on behalf of Donya Prioleau.

Prioleau was in the break room when the shooting happened.

Prioleau, who had worked at the Walmart for more than a year, said she submitted a written complaint about Bing's behavior two months before the shooting.

She alleges that Walmart acknowledged the complaint but then continued to employ him as a shift lead.

CLOSED FOR THE "FORESEEABLE FUTURE"

Walmart CEO John Furner announced the Chesapeake store would be closed "for the foreseeable future."

Furner said the employees of the Sam's Circle location would continue to get paid, and they'd work closely with associates to decide on remodeling and reopening.

In the same statement, Furner said The Walmart Foundation would be contributing $1 million to United Way of South Hampton Roads' Hope & Healing Fund.

Monday, December 5, 2022

LAST TWO VICTIMS IN HOSPITAL RELEASED

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital confirmed that the last two injured victims of shooting had been released.

Tuesday, December 6 , 2022

SECOND LAWSUIT

A second $50 million lawsuit was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Walmart employee James Kelly.

The lawsuit stated Kelly was in the break room when the shooting occurred and "witnessed several of his coworkers being brutally murdered."

The lawsuit also stated that "Mr. Kelly ran out of the break room as fast as he could. In the process of escaping, Mr. Kelly fell, injuring his right ankle.”

Wednesday, December 7, 2022

NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS RECEIVE DONATIONS

Volunteers with The Noblemen non-profit organization said they received four generous truckloads of items from Walmart.

Peter Reuss said the donations from Walmart were organized through Operation Homefront.

Friday, December 9, 2022

RETURNING PERSONAL BELONGINGS

The FBI and Chesapeake Police Department said they collected items belonging to the victims on the night of the shooting, including jackets and bags.

Anyone who might have left something behind was encouraged to fill out a questionnaire. The deadline was February 7.

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

THIRD LAWSUIT

A third $50 million lawsuit was filed against Walmart by employee Briana Tyler.

The lawsuit details what Tyler experienced the night of the shooting, and said she found bullet holes in the jacket she was wearing.

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

WALMART RESPONDS TO LAWSUITS

Walmart responded to the three lawsuits issued by employees that were working the night of the shooting.

In legal filings, an attorney for Walmart argued the suits should be dismissed, saying the incident happened in the workplace and thus falls under workers' compensation coverage.

Monday, January 16 , 2023

VIRGINIA LAWMAKERS CONSIDER BILL

State Delegate Cliff Hayes (D), who represents the Greenbrier area of Chesapeake where the shooting occurred, introduced legislation to implement a three-day waiting period to purchase guns in Virginia.

“This waiting period thing is something that actually, I believe, could have affected the outcome here,” Hayes said.

Wednesday, January 25, 2023

NO REOPENING DATE

64 days after the mass shooting, Walmart said a reopening date had yet to be determined.

Friday, January 27, 2023

BILL FAILS

Virginia House Republicans rejected a bill proposed by Delegate Cliff Hayes (D) for a three-day waiting period to purchase firearms.

Monday, January 30 , 2023

WRONGFUL DEATH LAWSUIT

The estate of Randy Blevins filed a multi-million dollar wrongful death lawsuit against the company as well as the estate of the shooter.

The lawsuit listed four charges, and said Walmart did not fire the shooter even though there had previous comments about his behavior.

The lawsuit was asking for $5 million on each count listed.

Monday, February 6, 2023

DEADLINE EXTENDED FOR ITEM PICKUP

The FBI and Chesapeake police extended the timeline for victims of the shooting to identify their belongings until Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Thursday, February 16, 2023

WALMART FILLING POSITIONS

Walmart said they were hiring new staff at the Sam's Circle location.

A reopening date had still not been set.

Friday, March 24. 2023

SEARCH WARRANTS

Search warrants obtained by News 3 revealed that in Bing's residence, police found a Taurus pistol box, four Taurus 15-round magazines, and several other rounds of ammunition.

Monday, April 3 . 2023

REOPENING DATE ANNOUNCED

Walmart announced the Sam's Circle location would reopen on April 19.

According to a press release, the store underwent "significant design changes" and the remodel would feature "an outdoor memorial space to honor the victims and provide a place of comfort for the survivors."

