Nonprofit organizations receive donations from Chesapeake Walmart

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Workers and volunteers are in the process of removing items from the Walmart off Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake where a mass shooting occurred on Nov. 22. Six employees died and several others were injured that night when a gunman opened fire before turning the gun on himself.

In a note to its employees, John Furner, the president and CEO of Walmart put out a memo about the tragedy. It stated, “The store is closed and will remain so for the foreseeable future.”

On Wednesday, News 3 witnessed dozens of workers going in and out of the store and trucks being loaded.

Those items are going to organizations in the Hampton Roads area.

Volunteers with The Noblemen non-profit organization said they received four generous truckloads of items from Walmart. The group is known in Hampton Roads for helping kids, especially during the holidays. Volunteers brought the goods to their warehouse in Virginia Beach, everything from basketballs and stuffed animals to diapers and formula, even boots and socks.

Peter Reuss said the donations from Walmart were organized through Operation Homefront. He said the items will be distributed to those in need, starting next week.

The Noblemen report that in 2021, 7,100 kids received nearly 37,000 toys. Reuss said he anticipates the number of kids will likely be about 10,000 this year.

If you know a group or organization that could use toys this holiday season, you can submit a request via email. Click here for their website and email address.

Volunteers also told News 3 that other organizations such as a local foodbank were also at the store, receiving donations.

Walmart has not responded to our inquiry regarding donations from the store. News 3 will update this story.

Chesapeake Strong: How you can help victims' families of the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting