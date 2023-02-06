Watch Now
News

Actions

FBI, Chesapeake police extend timeline for victims of Walmart shooting to gather items

Walmart Mass Shooting
Alex Brandon/AP
Flowers and balloons have been placed near the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of the Virginia store, killing several people in the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Walmart Mass Shooting
Chesapeake walmart shooting
Victims identified in Chesapeake Walmart shooting
Chesapeake Walmart Shooting Memorial 11-30-22
APTOPIX Walmart Mass Shooting
Walmart Mass Shooting
Walmart Mass Shooting
Walmart Mass Shooting
Walmart Mass Shooting
Walmart Mass Shooting
Walmart Mass Shooting
Walmart mass shooting
walmart mass shooting
walmart mass shooting
Posted at 2:22 PM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 14:22:10-05

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The FBI and Chesapeake police are extending the timeline for victims of the Chesapeake Walmart shooting to fill out a questionnaire to identify their belongings until Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The previous date was set for Tuesday, Feb. 7.

According to the FBI, many personal items were left at the Walmart after the shooting on Nov. 22.

The latest on the mass shooting at Chesapeake Walmart

"To ensure all victims who were present can retrieve those items, such as bags and jackets, the FBI and CPD created a questionnaire late last year to help victims locate those items," the FBI said in a release.

The questionnaire can be accessed here.

Just two days before Thanksgiving, Andre Bing opened fire in the breakroom of the Chesapeake Walmart, killing six coworkers and then himself.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed against Walmart, and the building still stands vacant.

The company has not released an reopening date, saying the store will be closed for the foreseeable future.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV