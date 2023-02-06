FBI, Chesapeake police extend timeline for victims of Walmart shooting to gather items

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The FBI and Chesapeake police are extending the timeline for victims of the Chesapeake Walmart shooting to fill out a questionnaire to identify their belongings until Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The previous date was set for Tuesday, Feb. 7.

According to the FBI, many personal items were left at the Walmart after the shooting on Nov. 22.

The latest on the mass shooting at Chesapeake Walmart

"To ensure all victims who were present can retrieve those items, such as bags and jackets, the FBI and CPD created a questionnaire late last year to help victims locate those items," the FBI said in a release.

The questionnaire can be accessed here.

Just two days before Thanksgiving, Andre Bing opened fire in the breakroom of the Chesapeake Walmart, killing six coworkers and then himself.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed against Walmart, and the building still stands vacant.

The company has not released an reopening date, saying the store will be closed for the foreseeable future.