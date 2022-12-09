FBI, police work to return Walmart shooting victims' personal belongings

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The FBI and Chesapeake Police Department are working on returning the personal belongings of the Walmart mass shooting victims.

Following the shooting at the Walmart on Sam's Circle on Nov. 22, the two entities started an investigation looking into the incident.

During the process, authorities said they collected personal items belonging to the victims, including bags and jackets.

Anyone who left something behind at Walmart is encouraged fill out this questionnaire to as authorities work on returning the belongings to their rightful owners.

The last day to fill out the questionnaire is Feb. 7, 2023.