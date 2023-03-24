Chesapeake Walmart shooter had several rounds of ammo, handwritten notes in home: search warrant

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — New search warrants obtained by News 3 show that Andre Bing, the team leader who opened fire on his fellow employees inside a Chesapeake Walmart, had several rounds of ammunition and handwritten notes inside his home.

According to the documents, police searched Bing's home just hours after the mass shooting that left six dead.

The search inventory reveals that in Bing's residence, police found a Taurus pistol box, four Taurus 15-round magazines, and several other rounds of ammunition.

Court documents also say police seized 20 handwritten notes related to the shooting. Police say 17 of the notes pertained to work schedules. Police do not believe these notes were related to the shooting. The other three notes were journal-type entries about Bing's perception of "manhood," according to police.

The search warrants also reveal that police discovered a "shooting paper target" in Bing's car, which was in the Chesapeake Walmart's parking lot.

