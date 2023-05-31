Coast Guard continues search for man who fell off Carnival Magic cruise ship

NORFOLK, Va. — The search continues for a manwho fell overboard on the Carnival Magic cruise ship Monday morning.

Norfolk Woman says fiancé went overboard Carnival Magic ship returning to Norfolk Julia Varnier

It happened about 180 miles off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, officials said.

Woman says fiancé went overboard Carnival Magic ship returning to Norfolk

Carnival Cruise Line said passenger Ronnie Lee Peale went overboard while on the carnival magic cruise ship around 4 a.m. Monday. The company's care team recently told us that security footage shows Peale leaning over the railing of his stateroom balcony and dropping into the water.

Jennilyn Michelle Blosser/WTKR Jennilyn Michelle Blosser with her husband, Ronnie Lee Peale Jr., who she says went overboard a Carnival Magic ship returning to Norfolk.

The ship returned to Norfolk as scheduled Tuesday morning after the U.S. Coast Guard released it from search and rescue operations.

News 3 reached out to Carnival Magic, asking about the height of the railing.

Officials said the railings are a minimum of 45 inches high across the fleet, which exceeds the industry standard of 1 meter by about 5 inches.

Passengers say Carnival never alerted them about man going overboard

Carnival officials added that the ships are regulated by and adhere to the safety standard of the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard in Jacksonville said teams are still actively searching from above and in the water to find Peale. They've already covered a 500-square-mile area, so far.