Coast Guard continues search for man who fell off Carnival Magic cruise ship

Carnival Magic Cruise Ship
Woman says fiancé went overboard Carnival Magic cruise ship
Coastguard continues search for missing carnival passenger
Posted at 6:41 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 18:41:54-04

NORFOLK, Va. — The search continues for a manwho fell overboard on the Carnival Magic cruise ship Monday morning.

Norfolk

Julia Varnier
10:31 AM, May 30, 2023

It happened about 180 miles off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, officials said.

Carnival Cruise Line said passenger Ronnie Lee Peale went overboard while on the carnival magic cruise ship around 4 a.m. Monday. The company's care team recently told us that security footage shows Peale leaning over the railing of his stateroom balcony and dropping into the water.

Jennilyn Michelle Blosser with her husband, Ronnie Lee Peale Jr., who she says went overboard a Carnival Magic ship returning to Norfolk.

The ship returned to Norfolk as scheduled Tuesday morning after the U.S. Coast Guard released it from search and rescue operations.

News 3 reached out to Carnival Magic, asking about the height of the railing.

Officials said the railings are a minimum of 45 inches high across the fleet, which exceeds the industry standard of 1 meter by about 5 inches.

Carnival officials added that the ships are regulated by and adhere to the safety standard of the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard in Jacksonville said teams are still actively searching from above and in the water to find Peale. They've already covered a 500-square-mile area, so far.

