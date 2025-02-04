A Little Something: Southern Bank Spotlight on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— It’s a phrase that most women say when they go shopping, “I need a little something!” Now one Norfolk business owner has taken the phrase and made it the name of her boutique. Rhett Quattlebaum is the owner of the Ghent neighborhood store, “A Little Something,” where she hand-selects every item featured for sale. Whether it’s a high-end dress, a moderate-priced purse, or sweet-smelling candles that double as hand cream, the boutique on 21st Street is filled with spectacular findings—there’s a little something for everyone.

A Little Something Boutique

325 West 21st Street, Norfolk- in Ghent-

Norfolk, VA 23510