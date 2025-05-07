A Path to a Cure on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA-- Hampton University Proton Cancer Institute is known for helping people battling cancer. Now, there is a new program to assist patients with non-clinical challenges. PATH, Patient Access to Help, assists with housing, transportation, and food security that come with cancer treatment. It’s set up like a wedding registry where patients let people willing to help know what services they need, and it empowers patients to share their journey and receive tangible benefits.

