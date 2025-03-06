Watch Now
Adopt-A-Pet Week: Norfolk Animal Care Center on Coast Live

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Bethany Goodman from the Norfolk Animal Care Center joins Coast Live to highlight some adoptable pets at the shelter and some fun upcoming events for the community!

Norfolk Animal Care Center
5585 Sabre Road Norfolk, VA 23502
Adoption hours 1:30pm - 6:00pm (Closed Wednesdays)
757-441-5505
nacc@norfolk.gov
www.norfolk.gov/nacc

