Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Adopt-A-Pet Week: Peninsula SPCA on Coast Live

Posted
and last updated

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chandler Nunnally highlight some adorable, adoptable pets at the Peninsula SPCA looking for the forever homes for Adopt-A-Pet Week on Coast Live!

Peninsula SPCA
523 J Clyde Morris Blvd
Newport, News, VA 23601
Phone: 757-595-1399
PeninsulaSPCA.org
Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11am-5pm

Adopt-A-Pet Week on Coast Live is presented by PetSuites.
For 20 years, the leader of the pack in pet resorts for both dogs and cats.
3 locations in Hampton Roads.
Learn more at www.petsuitesofamerica.com.

More from Coast Live

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device