Aid another prepares for Oyster Roast to benefit kids of all abilities on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Ryan Ross from Aid Another discusses the organization's 2nd Annual Oyster Roast, in partnership with Awareness Hike, raising money to provide opportunities for inclusion for children of all abilities.

2nd Annual Awareness Hike Oyster Roast

Presented by American Legion Tidewater Post 327

Saturday March 7

1 - 5 p.m.

Ballyhoos, 2865 Lynnhaven Dr STE D3, Virginia Beach

Tickets: givebutter.com/V4QD6E

Bounce House, Kids Corner and more!

Learn more about Aid Another at www.aidanother.com.

Paid for by Aid Another.