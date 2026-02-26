Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Burpee Celebrates 150 Years on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA-- Burpee has spent 150 years helping shape home gardening in America and is celebrating its horticultural legacy.

From early seed innovation and research-based growing to varieties that became staples in gardens across the country, it’s a legacy deeply woven into the story of home gardening in America.

Burpee is also celebrating by offering a limited-edition America’s 250th Anniversary Seed Collection. These are inspired by early American gardens – such as George Washington’s Mount Vernon and Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello – and developed in collaboration with respected historical and horticultural institutions.
 
