Local group creates "HandyTalker®" cards as low-cost resource for language-impaired students on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Meredith Hodge and Candice Coatney from the non-profit Access 4 All discuss HandyTalker® cards, a new innovation that provides a low-cost alternative resource for non-verbal students, in contrast to expensive technology that many families cannot afford to access.

Access 4 All is currently raising money to provide HandyTalker® cards for the 2% of students in the City of Chesapeake that need a resource like this. The non-profit is accepting donations through its website access-4-all.org.

In the future, Access 4 All would like to extend its fundraising to cover qualified students in the Hampton Roads area.