Chef Matthew May Cooks Asian Cuisine on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA- Whether he's whipping up something in his kitchen or on Coast Live, Chef Matthew May tries to combine easy recipes with a dash of science. On this episode of Coast Live May guides us through cooking up some Asian fare— Mongolian Beef.

Recipe:

1/4-cup vegetable oil

1-pound flank steak, cut into thin strips

2-TBSP. cornstarch

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2-tsp. ginger, finely chopped

2-TBSP. hoisin sauce

1/4-cup low sodium soy sauce

1/4-cup brown sugar

1 small head broccoli, cut into florets

sesame seeds for garnish

2 green onions, chopped for garnish

