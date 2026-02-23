Chef Matthew May Cooks Asian Cuisine on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA- Whether he's whipping up something in his kitchen or on Coast Live, Chef Matthew May tries to combine easy recipes with a dash of science. On this episode of Coast Live May guides us through cooking up some Asian fare— Mongolian Beef.
Recipe:
1/4-cup vegetable oil
1-pound flank steak, cut into thin strips
2-TBSP. cornstarch
3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
2-tsp. ginger, finely chopped
2-TBSP. hoisin sauce
1/4-cup low sodium soy sauce
1/4-cup brown sugar
1 small head broccoli, cut into florets
sesame seeds for garnish
2 green onions, chopped for garnish
