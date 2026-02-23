Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
In-home care with a personal touch from Nurse Next Door Norfolk on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Lician Johnson-Edwards, Owner and Administrator of Nurse Next Door Norfolk, joins Coast Live to discuss the at-home care provider for seniors, and how her team focuses on making patients feel safe and secure, with compatible caregivers and services ranging from a few hours per week of caring companionship to 24-hour care.

Learn more at www.nursenextdoor.com.

