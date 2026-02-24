Jarvisburg School House: A Historic Place on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— The Historic Jarvisburg Colored School Museum is on the National Register of Historic Places and is an icon for African American history in the Northern Outer Banks.

It is also part of a nine-county trail known as the African American Experience of Northeastern North Carolina. Coast sat down with, Dorothy Johnson and Leon Saunders Jr. both founding members of HJCS Advisory Board, to discover why this is such an important structure for American history.

