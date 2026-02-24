Love at any age on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Peignoirs and Pancakes: The Savvy Ladies' Guide to Elegance, Etiquette, and Sizzling Romance and Marriage at Any Age has some tips for ladies of a certain age looking for love. Coast sat down with author, Kathryn Ann Griffin, who on her wedding day realized she had something to share with single ladies on how to find the love of their life.

Griffin chats with April Woodard and explains her secret to love and breaks down what she means when she advises women not to bring Ghosts on their date with a potential mate.

Peignoirs and Pancakes: The Savvy Ladies' Guide to Elegance, Etiquette, and Sizzling Romance and Marriage at Any Age