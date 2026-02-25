Gowns for Crowns Makes Prom Possible on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—As prom season approaches, this time can become a financial burden for families who are struggling to keep food on the table. To alleviate the financial stress of purchasing gowns and tuxedos, a program called Gowns for Crowns offers free dresses and accessories to children attending prom.

To support efforts, a community-wide donation drive will take place from January 5 through March 6, 2026. The initiative is accepting new or gently used prom dresses and formal gowns in all sizes, along with shoes, jewelry, and accessories. Bridesmaids' dresses and similar attire are not accepted.

Donations may be dropped off or mailed to: Nansemond River High School.