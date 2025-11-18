Awaken the Kings Summit on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA-- Awaken the Kings Summit is a call to all fathers and men who want to become one. The weekend-long event at Rivers Casino is a call to action that also provides resources to help dads become better versions of themselves.

Created by the Charity Care Group Foundation and CEO, Tracy Lorraine, the summit will include Success stories and testimonials from participants, partners, or community leaders illustrating community impact, not just personal achievements.

Awaken The Kings

December 8–10

Presented by: Charity Care Group