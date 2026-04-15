Behind the scenes at the Virginia International Tattoo for America 250 on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. — Chandler Nunnally heads backstage at Norfolk Scope Arena to chat with Hannah Skinner and Chris French about what's in store for the 2026 Virginia International Tattoo, and gets a lesson on Scottish Pipe Band drumming.

Virginia International Tattoo

April 16 - 19

Scope Arena

Tickets at vafest.org

The 2026 Virginia International Tattoo proudly honors 250 years of American independence. More than 800 performers from around the world will perform together at Scope Arena, including massed pipes and drums, renowned military bands, precision drill teams, dancers, choirs and more. Through stirring music, historic imagery, and moving tributes, the 2026 Virginia International Tattoo will celebrate the enduring promise of freedom that defines our nation. - Virginia Arts Festival

Paid for by Virginia Arts Festival.