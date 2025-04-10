Black Maternal Health on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—According to the CDC, Black women are two to three times likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than white women, and most deaths are preventable. As a result, the Heart Association in Hampton Roads and Riverside Health are partnering to bring more attention and education to the issues.

April Woodard spoke with Briana Ricks, Community Impact Director, American Heart Association Hampton Roads and Frances L. Harris, MSN, RNC-OB, C-EFM, Nurse Manager, Riverside Partners in Women’s Health.

Presented by: American Heart Association Hampton Roads and CVS Health Foundation